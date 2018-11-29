Mel Murda
- AnticsTroy Ave Says Jim Jones Should Murder Tekashi 6ix9ineTroy Ave says that Jim Jones should have Tekashi 6ix9ine killed because he sent his friend Mel Murda to prison.By Alex Zidel
- GramJim Jones Responds To 50 Cent Trolling Him With Informant AllegationsJim Jones took to Instagram to respond to 50 Cent once again trolling him with accusations that he's a government informant.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Ex-Friend After Allegedly Ordering ExecutionTekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by Shane Hardy who claims that the rapper had two of his gang affiliates shoot him. He survived injuries to his head and neck.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Case: Mel Murda Sentenced To 135 Months In PrisonThe 6ix9ine case continues. By Aron A.
- CrimeFormer 6ix9ine Associate "Mel Murda" Pleads With Judge For Lighter SentenceAll he wants is a second chance.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Case: Shotti's "I'mma Feed Him" Wiretap Call LeaksFBI leaks the infamous "super violated" call made by Shotti to the public.By Aron A.
- GossipJim Jones Alleged Recording Calling For 6ix9ine To Be "Violated" Leaks: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine named Jim Jones as a member of the Nine Trey Blood gang.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Ex-Manager's Lawyer Wants To Represent Mel Murda: ReportShotti's lawyer says his client believes there isn't any conflict if he represents Mel Murda.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Crew Took Credit For 50 Cent Video Shooting In Wiretapped CallA new wiretapped call has Mel Murda bragging about the music video shooting.By Alex Zidel