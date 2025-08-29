Jim Jones Welcomes Home Treyway Member Who Did Time With 6ix9ine

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 871 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jim Jones Welcomes Treyway Member Time 6ix9ine Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Jim Jones attends Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Mel Murda, also known as Mel Matrix, served a six-year RICO sentence from the same case 6ix9ine cooperated in.

Jim Jones and 6ix9ine have spent the last few years as New York hip-hop rivals, although they allegedly had some common connections that still pop us as relevant ties. We're talking about the Nine Trey Gangsters trial in which the rainbow-haired rapper cooperated, and one of its members just came home.

Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones, also known as Mel Matrix, was a key codefendant in the RICO trial, and his guilty plea resulted in a six-year jail sentence back in 2019. Now, though, he's finally free, and Capo was there on New York City streets to welcome him back home. He took to Instagram to share the moment and tag a song that lyrically references this turbulent period.

"We way different then yal," Jim Jones remarked concerning this situation. "We don't bend we don't fold and if we fall we come back stronger. Welcome back Mel matrix u deserve everything th world has to offer. Let's go get everything they owe u. We ain't sayin free you no more tht gotta see you now spaghetti Mobbin." We'll see if anything else comes of this story.

Read More: 6ix9ine Rants About Jim Jones: “Why Is That N****a Not In Jail?!”

Jim Jones "Genesis"

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine's legal trouble is not over. He recently confessed to possession of cocaine and MDMA in federal court, and the root of these issues is actually the violation of his aforementioned Nine Trey plea deal. The controversial artist could spend anywhere from a couple of months to a couple of years behind bars, depending on what the judge decides as his sentence. That's supposed to take place this upcoming September, if everything goes according to schedule.

Meanwhile, Jim Jones' controversies concerning fellow New York spitters are much more light, but nonetheless divisive. He and Fivio Foreign caught some recent flack for comments that seem to downplay and dismiss Nas as one of the greats. Of course, maybe it's just old heads taking something too seriously... But these aren't exactly new gen fans talking, are they?

As such, we will see if Jones' next steps are friendly or fiery. No matter where he looks in the Big Apple, he's going to find strong examples of both.

Read More: Jim Jones Calls For Help After Frightening SUV Failure In The Middle Of The Road

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.5K
Bob Levey/Getty Images Crime Tekashi 6ix9ine Case: Mel Murda Sentenced To 135 Months In Prison 76.2K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.3K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.1K
Comments 0