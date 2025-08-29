Jim Jones Welcomes Home Treyway Member Who Did Time With 6ix9ine

Jim Jones and 6ix9ine have spent the last few years as New York hip-hop rivals, although they allegedly had some common connections that still pop us as relevant ties. We're talking about the Nine Trey Gangsters trial in which the rainbow-haired rapper cooperated, and one of its members just came home.

Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones, also known as Mel Matrix, was a key codefendant in the RICO trial, and his guilty plea resulted in a six-year jail sentence back in 2019. Now, though, he's finally free, and Capo was there on New York City streets to welcome him back home. He took to Instagram to share the moment and tag a song that lyrically references this turbulent period.

"We way different then yal," Jim Jones remarked concerning this situation. "We don't bend we don't fold and if we fall we come back stronger. Welcome back Mel matrix u deserve everything th world has to offer. Let's go get everything they owe u. We ain't sayin free you no more tht gotta see you now spaghetti Mobbin." We'll see if anything else comes of this story.

Jim Jones "Genesis"

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine's legal trouble is not over. He recently confessed to possession of cocaine and MDMA in federal court, and the root of these issues is actually the violation of his aforementioned Nine Trey plea deal. The controversial artist could spend anywhere from a couple of months to a couple of years behind bars, depending on what the judge decides as his sentence. That's supposed to take place this upcoming September, if everything goes according to schedule.

Meanwhile, Jim Jones' controversies concerning fellow New York spitters are much more light, but nonetheless divisive. He and Fivio Foreign caught some recent flack for comments that seem to downplay and dismiss Nas as one of the greats. Of course, maybe it's just old heads taking something too seriously... But these aren't exactly new gen fans talking, are they?

As such, we will see if Jones' next steps are friendly or fiery. No matter where he looks in the Big Apple, he's going to find strong examples of both.