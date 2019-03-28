treyway
- MusicShotti Clears Air About Treyway & His True Feelings For 6ix9ineThe bond ran deep. By Mitch Findlay
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Sends A Message From PrisonKifano "Shotti" Jordan shares a new photo from behind bars with a message.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Wears Red Chain In New Prison PhotoShotti is still repping the Nine Trey Bloods from behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Allegedly Shot Former Friend In The Head As Part Of Gang InitiationTekashi's former affiliates are coming for his crimes.By Sandra E
- TV50 Cent Producing Doc On 6ix9ine, Snoop Dogg, Scott Storch & More"A Moment In Time" is coming soon. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Confirms He's Working On 6ix9ine & Nine Trey MovieWho's watching this?By Alex Zidel
- CrimeFootage Of 6ix9ine & Casanova's Barclays Shooting Surfaces: WatchThe multi-camera footage shows everything that went down.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate Snow Billy Released From JailTreyway member Snow Billy is back in the streets.By Alex Zidel
- GossipJim Jones Phone Call Played In 6ix9ine's Trial: "They Going To Have To Violate Shorty"Jim Jones out here minding his business and 6ix9ine drops the ball.By Aron A.
- Antics6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Addresses Rumors He Slept With Rapper's Baby MamaHe also speaks about 6ix9ine's current girlfriend Jade.By Alex Zidel
- Crime6ix9ine Music Videos To Be Used In Upcoming Trial: Report6ix9ine's music videos can and will be used against him. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Associate Pleads Guilty In Racketeering CaseA third man has pleaded guilty in the racketeering case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Calls Him An "Ungrateful Rat B*stard"Kifano "Shotti" Jordan dissed 6ix9ine on the phone with his former DJ Pvnch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Former Manager Shotti Pleads GuiltyKifano "Shotti" Jordan has pleaded guilty to two federal weapons counts.By Alex Zidel