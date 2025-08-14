Jim Jones lives large as a hip-hop veteran, but that earned luxury should never come at the cost of his safety. Per AllHipHop, he recently took to Instagram to call out Cadillac for a failure his SUV experienced while on the road early Thursday morning (August 14).

The high-end vehicle reportedly lost power in the middle of the road, and the Diplomats member was unable to move his vehicle as trucks and other cars passed him by. In an IG video right then and there, he explained the danger behind the situation. "In the middle of nowhere, bro; in the middle of the road, too," Jones remarked. "I’ll tell you how dangerous this is, there’s trucks coming, bro. [...] Almost risked my life."

The $100K Cadillac SUV reportedly shut down when he stopped at a light, and he said this isn't the first time this issue happened. "Now I’m worried about my life when I’m driving," the "Summer Where You Been At" rapper explained. He said he'd taken his SUV to the dealership five times to try to fix the issue. But these efforts were to no avail. The only part of the car that continued to work, per the video, was the key lock.

Read More: Raekwon Addresses Rumor That Nas Dissed Jim Jones In Scrapped Collab Verse

Jim Jones Beef

"Yal help me out and hit @cadillac for me," Jim Jones expressed to fans in his post's caption. "cause I e spoken to regional mangers bout this and they don’t seem to think this is puttin a person life in danger till one of these engines fail at th wrong time. [...] Im just trying to make it home in one piece. I deal wit enough already in my every day lifestyle I don't wanna b worried bout if my new truck gone die on me while im trying to get home."

Elsewhere, Jim Jones' beef might extend far beyond a Cadillac dealer. Freddie Gibbs allegedly dissed him on Alfredo 2, his new collaborative album with The Alchemist. Will he respond with some more fiery shots or just let it slide? We'll see, but in any case, Capo isn't risking another scary situation on the road again.