Jim Jones Calls For Help After Frightening SUV Failure In The Middle Of The Road

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 594 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jim Jones Help SUV Failure Middle Of Road Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Rapper Jim Jones performs during VIP Night at Invest Fest 2023 at Guardian Works on August 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Jim Jones even asked fans to help him pressure Cadillac directly into addressing this issue with his vehicle.

Jim Jones lives large as a hip-hop veteran, but that earned luxury should never come at the cost of his safety. Per AllHipHop, he recently took to Instagram to call out Cadillac for a failure his SUV experienced while on the road early Thursday morning (August 14).

The high-end vehicle reportedly lost power in the middle of the road, and the Diplomats member was unable to move his vehicle as trucks and other cars passed him by. In an IG video right then and there, he explained the danger behind the situation. "In the middle of nowhere, bro; in the middle of the road, too," Jones remarked. "I’ll tell you how dangerous this is, there’s trucks coming, bro. [...] Almost risked my life."

The $100K Cadillac SUV reportedly shut down when he stopped at a light, and he said this isn't the first time this issue happened. "Now I’m worried about my life when I’m driving," the "Summer Where You Been At" rapper explained. He said he'd taken his SUV to the dealership five times to try to fix the issue. But these efforts were to no avail. The only part of the car that continued to work, per the video, was the key lock.

Read More: Raekwon Addresses Rumor That Nas Dissed Jim Jones In Scrapped Collab Verse

Jim Jones Beef

"Yal help me out and hit @cadillac for me," Jim Jones expressed to fans in his post's caption. "cause I e spoken to regional mangers bout this and they don’t seem to think this is puttin a person life in danger till one of these engines fail at th wrong time. [...] Im just trying to make it home in one piece. I deal wit enough already in my every day lifestyle I don't wanna b worried bout if my new truck gone die on me while im trying to get home."

Elsewhere, Jim Jones' beef might extend far beyond a Cadillac dealer. Freddie Gibbs allegedly dissed him on Alfredo 2, his new collaborative album with The Alchemist. Will he respond with some more fiery shots or just let it slide? We'll see, but in any case, Capo isn't risking another scary situation on the road again.

"We recognize the seriousness of this situation, as safety is a top priority for our team at Cadillac," the car company responded under Jim Jones' post. "We implore you to send us a DM with your full name, phone number, email, VIN, and mileage. Once our team connects with you privately, we will be able to discuss the next best steps to take in remedying your concerns."

Read More: Jim Jones Explains Why He Passed On Signing Drake, The Weeknd, & J. Cole

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.8K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.0K
Freddie Gibbs Jim Jones Benny The Butcher "Alfredo 2" Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs Appears To Diss Jim Jones & Benny The Butcher On New Album “Alfredo 2” 4.2K
News Nas Proved Himself One Of Hip-Hop's Best Authors On "Get Down" 11.4K
Comments 0