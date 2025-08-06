Jim Jones is using the hotter months of the year to write a song about fling that he hopes will come back around. The single is titled "Summer Where You Been At" and it features a prominent sample of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's classic, "Summertime." However, it's been given the New York treatment to fit the former Diplomats MC style.
It sounds like Capo has been keeping tabs on this woman for quite some time. On the brief runtime, he still manages to paint a vivid picture of her whereabouts and how hung up he is. In the closing moments of the track, they eventually reconvene at a barbeque.
"Summer" doesn't see a future with Jones, but she still has love for him in another way. She wishes him well and is rooting for whatever he's going to do in the future. It's a bittersweet ending as Jones hopes to hear back from her at some point.
It's an enjoyable storytelling cut and an impressive one considering how much time he gave himself to work with. Luckily for us, "Summer Where You Been At" is serving as a single for an upcoming EP.
On his Instagram, he writes, "EP "before th Summer ends" droppin before th summer ends Harlem inspired NYC." He didn't announce a release date, but with it ending on September 22, expect it to be out before then.
If he does decide to release it on the very last day of the summer, it will arrive on a Monday.
Jim Jones has already delivered an album in 2025, At the Church Steps, in February. A deluxe adding 14 more tracks arrived shortly after on March 7.