Jim Jones is helping close out the summer with a brief relationship track titled "Summer Where You Been At."

"Summer" doesn't see a future with Jones, but she still has love for him in another way. She wishes him well and is rooting for whatever he's going to do in the future. It's a bittersweet ending as Jones hopes to hear back from her at some point.

Jim Jones is using the hotter months of the year to write a song about fling that he hopes will come back around. The single is titled "Summer Where You Been At" and it features a prominent sample of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's classic, "Summertime." However, it's been given the New York treatment to fit the former Diplomats MC style.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.