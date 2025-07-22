Raekwon Addresses Rumor That Nas Dissed Jim Jones In Scrapped Collab Verse

BY Caroline Fisher 571 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Raekwon Rumor Nas Jim Jones Hip Hop News
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan performs on stage at Pechanga Arena on June 21, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Recently, an alternate version of Raekwon and Nas' track, "The Omerta," surfaced online and quickly made waves.

Recently, Raekwon and Nas teamed up for a collab called "The Omerta," and an alternate version of the track surfaced online. In it, the latter throws multiple jabs at an unnamed opp, who many speculated to be Jim Jones. Some of his fiery bars include, "Got smoke with me? Beef with yourself" and "You got me confused with your fabricated form of delusion / You’re dusty, need to be b***h-smacked."

During an appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast Joe & Jada last month, Jones reacted to a video of a fan comparing him and Nas, and arguing that he's a bigger artist than the Mass Appeal founder.

"As I got in the game, you got to realize that your rivals will be idols," he said at the time. "And not to take anything away from that. I've developed my own style and my own lane that these kids started to gravitate towards the same way that I gravitated towards Nas when I was younger and things like that. It's a whole different generation."

Read More: Nas Allegedly Disses Jim Jones On Alternate Version Of New Raekwon Collab

Did Nas Diss Jim Jones?

Jones went on to say that he saw where the fan was coming from. "They don't really know who Nas is. If they 22, he's born in '03," he explained.

Raekwon proceeded to set the record straight about the diss theories during a chat with fans on Instagram Live this month. According to him, Nas' verse was written a month before Jones even made his viral remarks, but he decided to scrap it to avoid any misconceptions.

"Nas did not write that verse for Jim. That was a stray shot Jim got hit with," Raekwon claimed, per HipHop-N-More. "Y'all made it seem like it was for Jim. Nas wasn't dissing Jim. He wasn't dissing him. And the reason why he changed it? Because he knew that at the end of the day, 'damn Chef I gave you this verse months ago, and now all this s**t is popping up' ... I promise y'all he wasn't dissing Jim. This ain't no diss record. And if it was a diss record, why would he put it on my record? 'Cause guess what? I f**k with Jim. He know I f**k with Jim."

Read More: LeBron James Shows Love To Nas During Las Vegas Show

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
nas-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-7 Music Nas Allegedly Disses Jim Jones On Alternate Version Of New Raekwon Collab 7.1K
Jim Jones Compared Nas Younger Generation Hip Hop News Music Jim Jones Argues He's Bigger Than Nas 2.2K
"Victory" Premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival Music Nas Confidently Laughs Off Jim Jones In Resurfaced Video From 2005 6.5K
Jim Jones Live Music Jim Jones Explains Why He Passed On Signing Drake, The Weeknd, & J. Cole 1.6K
Comments 0