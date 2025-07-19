Nas Allegedly Disses Jim Jones On Alternate Version Of New Raekwon Collab

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 737 Views
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Nas, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Jim Jones recently went viral for some scorching hot takes about him being bigger than Nas, and it seems like Esco might've responded.

Nas and Jim Jones have linked up respectfully in the past, but these days, it seems like their tensions are flaring up again. This is because of some comments the Dipset member recently made about being bigger than the Mass Appeal boss, which fans took as a scorching hot take.

What's more is that the Queens rapper seems to have responded to the Harlem MC with a diss. It appears on an alleged alternate version of the track "The Omerta" that surfaced online, which is a new collaboration with Raekwon. The original cut appears on The Chef's new album, The Emperor's New Clothes. Here are some of the standout lines, as caught by BigBizTheGod on Twitter: "Got smoke with me? Beef with yourself" and "You got me confused with your fabricated form of delusion / You’re dusty, need to be b***h-smacked."

Jim Jones doubled down on his Nas comments, so we'll see whether or not he responds in any capacity. However, there's nothing explicit in this verse tying it to Capo, and its veracity is also under fire from some listeners. So maybe this is all a big misinterpretation, and folks should take it with a grain of salt.

In any case, the verse is definitely fiery, and it's not hard to see how it could apply to Jones from Nasir's perspective. But to be fair, there's a lot of other names this could have targeted.

Nas Jim Jones Beef

"What I did for Nas recently probably has never been done in his life," Jim Jones said of Nas. "Last time he was in some viral s**t like this was when he was getting at Jay-Z." Also, he said that they haven't spoken about this yet.

Meanwhile, Nas has more music on the way, so maybe this will contain a more direct response. Raekwon's new LP is part of Mass Appeal's "Legend Has It..." series, which includes new releases from Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, and more.

Since Jim Jones continues to speak unapologetically on this issue, we imagine he will have a response on the way. Will it be a media dig or something on wax? We don't know. But fans are antsy to see what's next.

