Nas went off on Jim Jones at an event back in 2005, and a clip of the diss is resurfacing on social media in the wake of Jones claiming to be a better rapper than him. In the video, the Queensbridge rapper jokes that it wouldn't be worth the energy to get into a battle with Jones.

“Imagine putting pen to paper to write about him,” Nas says, as caught by AllHipHop. "Even something nice about him... I’m not anxious to hear the Jim Jones diss record." As the crowd laughs, he then lists Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Canibus, and Eminem as rappers he would be "nervous" to feud with.

Jones originally reignited his feud with Nas while appearing on a recent episode of the Joe & Jada Podcast. He argued that his catalog has remained more relevant than Nas' over the years. “I was a superior Nas fan but when you get into the game you realize your idols be rivals," he said on the show, according to HipHopDX. "My son can’t tell me one Nas record. I got a hell of a catalog. Me, Jim Jones, myself, gold records, platinum records, no Diplomats, nobody else, me, Jim Jones. Check my track record, then check everybody else track record. Then go to Billboard and check all my entries then check all them n****s entries. I been spanking a lot of this sh*t. Pull up Nas’ Billboard entries, then pull up my Billboard entries.”

Why Are Nas & Jim Jones Beefing?

Following the fiery comments, Jim Jones doubled down on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. “What were you smoking when you said you’re better than Nas?” Sharpe boldly asked him on the show.