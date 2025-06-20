Jim Jones Argues He's Bigger Than Nas

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 174 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jim Jones Compared Nas Younger Generation Hip Hop News
Feb 20, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Rapper Nas talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during a time out during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Some people thought that Jim Jones called himself a better and more successful rapper than Nas, but the reality is far more nuanced.

Jim Jones was the most recent guest on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast Joe & Jada, and they talked about a lot of things. While Jadakiss refused to talk about Jim Jones' beefs, Joey Crack asked the Dipset member about an Instagram video in which a young man compared Jones to Nas and claimed that the Diplomats MC influenced Esco.

First of all, as caught by HipHopDX, Capo explained that he has a lot of love for the Queens legend as an OG fan, and that he was one of his hip-hop idols growing up. "But then, as I got in the game, you got to realize that your rivals will be idols," he remarked per The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter. "And not to take anything away from that. I've developed my own style and my own lane that these kids started to gravitate towards the same way that I gravitated towards Nas when I was younger and things like that. It's a whole different generation."

From there, the Harlem spitter explained that he understands the young Instagram fan's perspective because he's representing the era that he came up in. "They don't really know who Nas is. If they 22, he's born in '03," he remarked.

Read More: Photos Of Diddy’s Guns & Baby Oil Released To The Public Amid Federal Trial

Jim Jones Nas

However, the real controversial comparison emerged when Jim Jones boasted about his commercial success. Still, this was made as a general comment to many rappers whom he didn't want to downplay. Rather, Jones just wanted to make a point about how he's been more successful than people give him credit for, and how he can commercially and artistically go toe to toe with any of the best. "I'm not taking nothing away from nobody... Pull up Nas' Billboard entries and pull up my Billboard entries."

Jim Jones' hot take resulted in some further debate from Jadakiss and Fat Joe. The former posited that hip-hop doesn't pay enough homage to its predecessors, whereas Jones compared that competitive aspect to basketball.

"Putting me up against anybody, I'm taking me every time. In every category, I get busy," Jim Jones said of his career. "You're supposed to!" Jada exclaimed.

After all this, Capo responded to the debate via an Instagram post caught by No Jumper on the platform. "Yal do know after I get yal in yal feelings on social media I go back to living a real good life lol," he captioned the post. "Side bar goin viral is major tool in the entertainment business don't get stuck in yesterdays grind stay current my friend."

Read More: Diddy's Alleged Drug-Running Assistant Granted Immunity For Trial Testimony

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News Nas Proved Himself One Of Hip-Hop's Best Authors On "Get Down" 11.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.7K
Invest Fest 2023 Music Jadakiss Refuses To Discuss Cam’ron Or Styles P During Jim Jones Interview 1.7K
News Authentic 431