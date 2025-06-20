Jim Jones Argues He's Bigger Than Nas

First of all, as caught by HipHopDX, Capo explained that he has a lot of love for the Queens legend as an OG fan, and that he was one of his hip-hop idols growing up. "But then, as I got in the game, you got to realize that your rivals will be idols," he remarked per The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter. "And not to take anything away from that. I've developed my own style and my own lane that these kids started to gravitate towards the same way that I gravitated towards Nas when I was younger and things like that. It's a whole different generation."

From there, the Harlem spitter explained that he understands the young Instagram fan's perspective because he's representing the era that he came up in. "They don't really know who Nas is. If they 22, he's born in '03," he remarked.

However, the real controversial comparison emerged when Jim Jones boasted about his commercial success. Still, this was made as a general comment to many rappers whom he didn't want to downplay. Rather, Jones just wanted to make a point about how he's been more successful than people give him credit for, and how he can commercially and artistically go toe to toe with any of the best. "I'm not taking nothing away from nobody... Pull up Nas' Billboard entries and pull up my Billboard entries."

Jim Jones' hot take resulted in some further debate from Jadakiss and Fat Joe. The former posited that hip-hop doesn't pay enough homage to its predecessors, whereas Jones compared that competitive aspect to basketball.

"Putting me up against anybody, I'm taking me every time. In every category, I get busy," Jim Jones said of his career. "You're supposed to!" Jada exclaimed.