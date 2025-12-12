Memphis Bleek Declares He Wouldn't Sell His Catalog For $100 Million

Memphis Bleek can't help but bring up his Roc-A-Fella colleague Jay-Z often, whether it's speculating about Hov's musical future or reflecting on the reign of the Roc. But apparently, the Brooklyn mogul has also inspired him when it comes to recent business opportunities and career ownership.

In a clip from Bleek's ROC Solid Podcast interview with the legendary Erick Sermon, which was caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter, the two talk about publishing rights and the difficulties of them. That's when Memphis made a very interesting revelation.

"Me, personally, I would never sell it," he remarked. "But I'm talking about even the guys who are selling their publishing for $100 million, the catalog. Like, everything. No, I would never. I would never. Oh, it's possible. See, me, I would never sell it. Because me, I'll leave it to my kids, and my kids can leave it to their kids. It's something that comes forever, bro. Like, think about Michael Jackson. Think about Prince.

"That's generational wealth," the Roc historian continued. "That $100 million, if you don't do the right thing with it, it won't be generational. It'll be right now, conventional wealth. It'll be worth more just passing down the catalog, 'cause each of them can get it divided equally and they can't blow it. Forever, bro. I made the call. When I seen everything going on, and I got offered something, I called my OG, Hov. 'Yo, what you think?' He was like, 'I would never.' I would never."

Memphis Bleek Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Memphis Bleek has an estimated net worth of $200,000 as of September 2025. However, other sources and reports suggest the true number is much higher than this, but perhaps we will never know. In any case, it looks like he's not fielding any offers for his catalog anytime soon.