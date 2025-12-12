Memphis Bleek Declares He Wouldn't Sell His Catalog For $100 Million

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 367 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Memphis Bleek Wouldnt Sell Catalog 100 Million Hip Hop News
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Memphis Bleek attends the We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club on December 05, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Apparently, a phone call from Jay-Z convinced Memphis Bleek that he should keep his music catalog despite lucrative offers.

Memphis Bleek can't help but bring up his Roc-A-Fella colleague Jay-Z often, whether it's speculating about Hov's musical future or reflecting on the reign of the Roc. But apparently, the Brooklyn mogul has also inspired him when it comes to recent business opportunities and career ownership.

In a clip from Bleek's ROC Solid Podcast interview with the legendary Erick Sermon, which was caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter, the two talk about publishing rights and the difficulties of them. That's when Memphis made a very interesting revelation.

"Me, personally, I would never sell it," he remarked. "But I'm talking about even the guys who are selling their publishing for $100 million, the catalog. Like, everything. No, I would never. I would never. Oh, it's possible. See, me, I would never sell it. Because me, I'll leave it to my kids, and my kids can leave it to their kids. It's something that comes forever, bro. Like, think about Michael Jackson. Think about Prince.

"That's generational wealth," the Roc historian continued. "That $100 million, if you don't do the right thing with it, it won't be generational. It'll be right now, conventional wealth. It'll be worth more just passing down the catalog, 'cause each of them can get it divided equally and they can't blow it. Forever, bro. I made the call. When I seen everything going on, and I got offered something, I called my OG, Hov. 'Yo, what you think?' He was like, 'I would never.' I would never."

Read More: Jay-Z Allegedly Told Memphis Bleek He'd Be A Blogger If It Wasn't For Hov

Memphis Bleek Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Memphis Bleek has an estimated net worth of $200,000 as of September 2025. However, other sources and reports suggest the true number is much higher than this, but perhaps we will never know. In any case, it looks like he's not fielding any offers for his catalog anytime soon.

After Memphis Bleek's rap battle commentary concerning the spat between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, many fans urged him to stick to non-contemporary hip-hop fare. His Roc-A-Fella reflections are very interesting, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have insight elsewhere. Maybe Bleek will reconsider his perspective with more time, or he will give his family the generational wealth he desires.

Read More: Beanie Sigel Claims Jay-Z "Cheated" And Ghostwrote For Memphis Bleek

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memphis Bleek Jay Z Dame Dash Squash Beef Hip Hop News Music Memphis Bleek Claims There's No Chance Of Jay-Z & Dame Dash Ever Squashing Their Beef 2.0K
Jay Z Memphis Bleek Blogger Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Allegedly Told Memphis Bleek He'd Be A Blogger If It Wasn't For Hov 4.0K
Jay-Z in Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom - November 11, 2007 Music Beanie Sigel Claims Jay-Z "Cheated" And Ghostwrote For Memphis Bleek 6.9K
Memphis Bleek Drink Champs Hip Hop News Music Memphis Bleek's "Drink Champs" Appearance Covers Jay-Z, Illegal Highs & More 1335
Comments 0