Cardi B Secures Another Legal Win In Failed Assault Case From Security Guard

Per the outlet, plaintiff Emani Ellis' lawyer Ron A. Rosen Janfaza received a $1,500 fine on Wednesday (January 28) from Los Angeles County Judge Ian C. Fusselman. Janfaza had asked the Bronx superstar about possible gang ties while she was on the witness stand. This violated a court order that banned questions about Cardi's past stripping days and alleged gang relations in her youth.

"Do you have any affiliation at this time with a gang?" he asked, leading to objections from her team and an admonishment from the judge "about the clear violation of the court’s ruling." Cardi B's lawyers asked the court to hold Janfaza in contempt and for referencing evidence in his closing arguments that saw no introduction in the trial.

Why Was Cardi B Accused Of Assault?

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA. Musician Cardi B after the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He responded to these claims by alleging that he was sleep-deprived, that the question was from his office manager's draft, and that his "at this time" phrasing got him around the court order.

"The court is not persuaded by any of these arguments," Judge Fusselman wrote in his ruling. "It is clear that Mr. Janfaza was aware of the [prior] ruling and. The question was specifically drafted in an attempt to avoid directly violating the letter, but not the clear intent, of the court’s ruling. It was no accident, it was not the result of inexperience or stress, it was not the fault of Mr. Janfaza’s office manager. It was a knowing and intentional violation of the court’s ruling."