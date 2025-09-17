Cardi B sounded off on this immediately after securing her win against Emani Ellis, who tried to sue her for $24 million.

During her fiery speech, in which she vowed to not be so nice the next time she gets sued, Cardi said, "To be honest with you, I have missed my kids’ first day of school today. Because of this, and I’m not even playing around… I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman."

The superstar admitted to being so saying, "I’m not even going to lie, I was. I had a long night! I’m in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy, I was trying to fight it," she said. Cardi continued, "I’m so overwhelmed. I’m in the middle of an album rollout, and I have to go to court. And then, when I get to court, I realize that it’s going to be on national TV, being televised. It’s like, 'You’ve got to be kidding me' … I missed my kids' first day of school."

