Cardi B sounded off on this immediately after securing her win against Emani Ellis, who tried to sue her for $24 million.

Cardi B has been a busy woman these last couple of months and unfortunately, she's had to miss some important moments. Her highly publicized assault trial against former security guard, Emani Ellis, contributed to that. With it occurring during back-to-school season, the femcee sadly wasn't present for her three kids' first days back.

She revealed this during her TV interview with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday. This came up while they discussed one of Cardi B's many viral moments during her time on the stand where she appeared to be asleep.

The superstar admitted to being so saying, "I’m not even going to lie, I was. I had a long night! I’m in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy, I was trying to fight it," she said. Cardi continued, "I’m so overwhelmed. I’m in the middle of an album rollout, and I have to go to court. And then, when I get to court, I realize that it’s going to be on national TV, being televised. It’s like, 'You’ve got to be kidding me' … I missed my kids' first day of school."

Cardi B previously shared this fact after addressing the media immediately following her victory in the courthouse.

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

During her fiery speech, in which she vowed to not be so nice the next time she gets sued, Cardi said, "To be honest with you, I have missed my kids’ first day of school today. Because of this, and I’m not even playing around… I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman."

Thankfully though, this case is behind her, which means she's got more time for her kids, but also her album rollout. AM I THE DRAMA?, her long awaited sophomore effort, is out this Friday, September 19. It's spearheaded by singles "Outside," "Imaginary Playerz," "Up," and "WAP." Features include Tyla, Kehlani, Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion.

