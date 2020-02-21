school
- MusicSukihana Shares How Being In Special Education Classes Was "Humiliating" For HerSukihana thinks that students with learning disabilities shouldn't be separated from the rest of their peers.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Performs "Pound Town" For Kids At School, Social Media ReactsSexyy Red performed at a school recently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSouthside Speaks Out After Son's Teacher Fired For Racist RemarksSouthside shared a video of his son's teacher admitting he's racist in class.By Cole Blake
- GramYe Calls On 50 Cent To Expand Donda Academy Campuses To HoustonYe wants 50 Cent's help to build a Donda Academy in Houston. By Aron A.
- Gram2 Chainz Playfully Complains About His Wife Asking For $96K To Pay Kids' TuitionsThe rapper joked about the breakdown of how much it costs to send his three youngins to private school.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePost Malone Shares Video Message With School Where Principal Died Of A Heart AttackPost Malone shared a heartfelt tribute video for the community of a Staten Island school whose principal died from a heart attack.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRick Ross Explains Using Humor As A Teen To Cover Academic StrugglesThe mogul became a class clown and admitted that he hasn't "learned my multiplication still to this day."By Erika Marie
- WrestlingWestside Gunn Pays Off Up-And-Coming Wrestler's School BillsThe "Flygod" rapper helped make an aspiring wrestler's dreams come true. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsLaMelo Ball On Skipping College For NBA: "We Don't Need School"LaMelo Ball said he doesn't regret skipping college to join the NBA, explaining: "We don't need school."By Alex Zidel
- LifeSchools Expected To Fully Reopen This FallThe CDC's updated guidance has led to this.By Yoni Yardeni
- Pop CulturePharrell To Open School For Low-Income Families In VirginiaHe plans to open a group of small private schools for low-income families, starting first in Norfolk. By Madusa S.
- RandomG Herbo Buys His Old Elementary SchoolG Herbo buys Overton Elementary School in Chicago, which was closed in 2013.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsUniversity of Alabama Reports Over 1,000 Coronavirus CasesLess than two weeks after classes began, the University of Alabama has reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- RandomJack Harlow's "What's Poppin" Remixed By Teachers In Amazing Viral VideoMrs. Williams and Mrs. Evans, two teachers at Monroe High School in Albany, Georgia, created their own version of Jack Harlow's hit single to get kids excited about going back to school.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Baby's Baby Mama Calls Him Out After Son Gets Kicked Out Of SchoolThe mother of Lil Baby's eldest son Jason is exposing the rapper for allegedly failing to pay for his education, resulting in the boy being kicked out of school.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Names Her Favorite Thing About Megan Thee StallionNicki Minaj admires Megan Thee Stallion's drive to improve herself and continue to push for good grades in school.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureUniversities May Continue Online Until 2021 Because Of COVID-19By Emani Bell
- SportsLeBron James Drops Trailer For Uplifting "I Promise" DocumentaryLeBron James' "I Promise" school was opened in 2018 and has helped numerous at-risk youth in Akron, Ohio.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeBody Cam Footage Shows Florida Cop Arresting 6-Year Old Girl Crying For HelpIn a shocking viral clip, a Florida cop can be seen arresting a 6-year old girl at her school.By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsRoddy Ricch Explains Album Title & Nipsey Hussle RelationshipArtist of the moment, Compton's Roddy Ricch, gives us an exclusive interview about his relationship with the late Nipsey Hussle, signing to Atlantic, and more.By Alex Zidel