Southside, of 808 Mafia fame, shared a video recorded from his son’s classroom of the teacher making racist remarks. In the clip, the teacher says that he believes his “race is superior.”

“Every one knows my son @babysizzle808. I’m raising him to be strong and to voice his opinion no matter what,” Southside wrote in his caption. “He called me the other day and said dad I have a c im trying to get my grade up but my teacher is a racists. I thought he was trying to say because of his grade so today he sends me these videos this man told my child his race is superior.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 28: Record producers Metro Boomin and Southside attend the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards at Saban Theatre on August 28, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Later, Southside remarked that he was so angry he was at a “loss for words.”

In the video, the teacher says, “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

“You said you are a racist, right?” one student asks afterward.

The man answers: “I did, yeah, I’m trying to be honest.”

When asked to repeat himself, the teacher says, “I said, ‘I am a racist.’ That’s what I said. Do you know what that means?” while adding, “It means that deep down in my heart, I think my race is the superior race. That’s what it means to be a racist.”

The middle school has since fired the teacher, labeling the conversation “inappropriate.” They did not specify what had led to the discussion in class. They also didn’t release the teacher’s identity.

“Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class,” Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian wrote in a statement, according to CNN. “As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement.”

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School,” Killian added afterward.

