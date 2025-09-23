Drake’s Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Convinced He Dissed Memphis Bleek

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During his recent appearance on "Club Shay Shay," Memphis Bleek weighed in on Drake's battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake is certainly no stranger to sending subliminal messages in his social media posts. Recently, for example, he hopped on Instagram to share a few videos. One of them shows him enjoying himself at a party, while the others show him onstage performing. "Oh nice…more unsolicited advice from rappers we loved in 2005," he captioned them.

The post might seem innocent enough, but fans suspect that his caption might be directed at Memphis Bleek, who had a few things to say about him during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

He, for one, made it clear that he doesn't agree with Drake suing Universal Music Group. "I hope it wasn't his decision," he said. "You know how sometimes lawyers make decisions... Rap beef in court? Should've been some physical altercation for that. They both my guys. Drake got 10 diamonds. He been on Billboard longer than anybody. Then you got Kendrick, who is just amazing, phenomenal."

"I don't think this is career-ending like a lot of people say," he continued. "I feel like Drake can definitely come back from this. As you've seen, he just dropped a super smash, 'Nokia.'"

Drake ICEMAN

He went on to weigh in on how many of Drake's peers turned their backs on him amid his battle with Kendrick Lamar. "He should've gave me a verse. I would've been on the frontline with you," he joked. "People gonna use you for what they need you for and then when they done with you they gonna put you back because they don't need you no more... This game is dirty."

As for whether or not Drake really took offense to these remarks and hit back in his Instagram post, that remains a mystery.

Currently, the Toronto MC is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date yet, but recently, social media sleuths noticed that he liked a comment about it coming "soon."

