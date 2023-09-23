Memphis Bleek’s “Drink Champs” Appearance Covers Jay-Z, Illegal Highs & More

Memphis Bleek was the latest guest on Drink Champs, and N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the whole crew had a blast with him. They covered every aspect of his veteran career, such as early Roc-A-Fella shenanigans, getting illegally high in Dubai, and his business aspirations in Roc Nation, the A&R world, and the cannabis industry. Moreover, the Brooklyn rapper had a lot to look back on and anticipate, and did so with a lot of energy and charisma. For example, one of the more comical parts of the interview came when he spoke on rumors that Jay-Z and the Roc were involved with the Illuminati, a conspiracy too funny to let slide.

"That killed me with the Hov drunk they Illuminati," Memphis Bleek joked. "Why the f**k I ain’t drink then? Huh? I just went to the party and let everybody get Illuminati wasted and I said, ‘Yo, I’m cool. Tonight’s the night I’m on my N.O.R.E. s**t, 36 hours clean. My birthday’s coming.’ F**k outta here. I’d been in there, vampire from Brooklyn, n***a. You think Eddie had it? Me, n***a. F**k outta here with that. It’s called the Illumi-grinding, n***a."

Memphis Bleek On Drink Champs

In addition, the 45-year-old even recalled Michael Jackson's strange requirements for his Summer Jam performance. "Listen, if you wasn’t with Hov, you had to turn around and face the wall," Memphis Bleek claimed. "His security guards came in before he came in. They like this: ‘Everybody who don’t got the Jay-Z pass.’ Like, I’m with the family. You had to have that pass. They was making n***as face the wall like it was the pat-down on the block. Everybody, because Mike didn’t want eye-to-eye contact."

Meanwhile, Hov's fellow Marcy project baby also made himself relatable by talking about roadblocks in his way as a music fan. He had to make some calls in high places to get Beyoncé tickets, which one would assume is easy considering his relationship with the Carters. Still, he's just a man at the end of the day, and hearing him go across his personal timeline can be as comical as it is inspiring. Check out the episode above and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Memphis Bleek.

