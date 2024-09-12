Charlamagne Tha God Has A Message For Kendrick Lamar

What does Charlamagne think of Kendrick Lamar's dead party?

The hip-hop world is ablaze today thanks to Kendrick Lamar's new song, with every corner of the culture chiming in either with a dismissive "No thanks" or enthusiastic breakdowns. Many folks wonder whether this is a Drake diss, an album rollout kickoff, or something else entirely. But the main point of discussion for many in the rap game is all the criticism that K.Dot has for the culture: the media industries, the consumers, the influencers, etc. Well, The Breakfast Club discussed this new untitled track, which is going by many names in the discourse right now. Charlamagne Tha God's take was particularly interesting because of its assessment of Kendrick's goals.

"It's very dope," Charlamagne Tha God said of Kendrick Lamar's new song. "Like you said, Lauren, I don't believe the record is just about Drake. I think he's talking about just the culture. People in the world, society, the industry, media. And I'ma tell you something, Kendrick: you gon' drive yourself crazy, okay? The only thing you can do is continue to be the change you want to see in the world. 'Cause this ain't stopping no time soon. It's just not. You know what I mean? *laughs* We're too far gone. Like, God himself would have to come back, and even then, they would not believe it! *laughs* Even then, man, Wu-Tang's 'Triumph' could start playing and a big toe could come from the sky and Jesus himself could come down, and they would make him have to prove himself. 'That ain't walking on water, that's A.I.'"

Of course, this is a pretty common sentiment online, at least for those that agree with Kendrick Lamar's thoughts on the culture. Many see the fight for hip-hop's "soul" as a losing battle, much like what Charlamagne Tha God expressed. But there are hundreds of turns of phrases we could use here to symbolize that change doesn't happen overnight. It's clear that there's still a lot more left in this saga that will inform this move.