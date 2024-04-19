Charlamagne Tha God Really, Really Wants Kendrick Lamar To Drop Drake Diss

It's been almost a full week since Drake "dropped" his scathing diss track "Push Ups" at press time, taking aim at many targets. Chief among them was Kendrick Lamar, someone who notoriously stays away from the media and from really most forms of overt engagement. As such, it's not really surprising that he hasn't dropped a response track to the OVO mogul yet... but there's certainly a lot of pressure on him from the hip-hop world who knows that he basically started this. Whether the Compton lyricist will refrain from responding due to a change of heart, belief in his original "Like That" verse, not feeling like "Push Ups" was adequate (or even weak) enough to respond to is a question only for Father Time.

But many, like Charlamagne Tha God, want an answer expeditiously... and the conversation below is a really weird one that we'll try to keep focused on the Kendrick Lamar stuff in our transcription. "Where Dot at?" he told Andrew Schulz during a recent sit-down. "First of all, I'm the OG Drake hater. I'm an OG veteran Drake hater... If Kendrick comes with some s**t, I'ma come in here and give a fair analysis of that, too. If he comes in here with some s**t that's like 'Oh, s**t,' then yes, I'ma give it up for Kendrick, too.

Charlamagne Tha God & Andrew Schulz Argue About Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Race

"Oh, my God, yo, Kendrick, please, Kendrick, you gotta drop," Charlamagne Tha God continued. "Kendrick, you on the clock, you see what you doing? You see what you doing to your fans? Kendrick! I don't know either, man. Kendrick, if you f**k around and don't drop this week or by this weekend, I don't know what's going to happen to your fans. I'ma still support you, I'ma still ride with you.

"You got to have your head up," he concluded. "I like hip-hop, I was listening this weekend like, 'Yes!' I like all this s**t, I like watching Drake do this. I like to watch Ross do this, I like watching Akademiks going crazy on the live, I like this s**t. Okay? I like watching this s**t, I love it, It's dope." Regardless of the debate, for more news and the latest updates on Charlamagne Tha God, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake, keep checking in with HNHH.

