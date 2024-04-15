Charlamagne Tha God Argues The Clock Is Ticking For Kendrick Lamar After Drake's "Push Ups"

Charlamagne Tha God says that the clock is ticking for Kendrick Lamar to respond to Drake and that "Push Ups" was an impressive counter to Lamar's "Like That" verse. Speaking about the beef on The Breakfast Club on Monday, Charlamagne argued that Drake did something Kendrick never had with his song.

“First of all, I was highly, highly impressed by ‘Push Ups.’ Drake delivered a top-tier response to everything that was going on and this is coming from an OG veteran Drake hater,” Charlamagne admitted. “I love the record. He delivered. He did what he was supposed to do and he went further than Kendrick has ever gone. Because Kendrick has been throwing shots at Drake for years with very blatant subliminals, but Drake aimed right at Kendrick and said, ‘Okay, if this is what you want, then you got it.’”

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Surfaces Online, Immediately Shot Down As AI

Charlamagne, DJ Envy, & Angela Yee Attend iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, winners of the Best Pop Culture Podcast award for 'The Breakfast Club,' attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Charlamagne concluded: “So right now, Kendrick’s on the clock. Kendrick is all the way on the clock. Drake gave Kendrick his ‘Takeover’ and now Kendrick has to deliver his ‘Ether’ if he got it." Drake waited several weeks to respond to Lamar's verse; however, numerous other artists came forward to shade him throughout that time. He addressed The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, and more on "Push Ups" as well.

Charlamagne Discusses Drake's "Push Ups"

While Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to Drake's new leak, Rick Ross fired back within hours. He dropped, "Champagne Moments," accusing Drake of getting a nose job and labeling him a "white boy." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Offers Fair Warning To Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

[Via]