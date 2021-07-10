dustin poirier
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Gives His Predictions For Poirier Vs. OliveiraUFC 269 is set to be a lot of fun.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Claims He Knew Leg Was In Trouble Prior To Last FightConor McGregor took to Twitter with some admissions about his last fight against Dustin Poirier.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDustin Poirier Reveals His MMA Mount RushmorePoirier's list contains some pretty obvious names.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWhere Does Conor McGregor Go From Here?After the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier ended with "The Notorious" snapping his tibia, we break down how Conor McGregor went from a combat sports demi-god to a mortal man. By Robert Blair
- SportsConor McGregor Seemingly Threatened To Kill Dustin Poirier & His WifeA new clip from the Octagon showcases Conor McGregor making some unsavory remarks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Shows Off How Much He Won Betting Against Conor McGregorFloyd Mayweather has never been a big McGregor fan.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDustin Poirier Comments On Conor McGregor's Brutal InjuryPoirier also revealed whether or not he would fight McGregor again.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Rips Dustin Poirier For "Illegitimate" WinConor McGregor feels as though Poirier's win shouldn't count.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Reveals His Recovery Timeline Following SurgeryConor McGregor took to Twitter with a video from his hospital room.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Breaks His Silence After Brutal Ankle InjuryConor McGregor got sarcastic with a fan who had criticisms for Herb Dean.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Snaps Ankle At UFC 264: Hip-Hop ReactsConor McGregor's defeat at UFC 264 had the whole world talking last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Claims Dustin Poirier's Wife Is In His DMs: WatchConor McGregor made the comments while on the floor following his ankle break.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor's Horrific Injury Leads To Irreverent Twitter SlanderFans couldn't wait to make fun of McGregor's injury.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Taken Off On Stretcher After Gruesome Leg InjuryConor McGregor's injury was a hard one to watch.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier Odds UnveiledConor McGregor is heading into his match against Dustin Poirier as an underdog.By Alexander Cole