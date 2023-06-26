On Friday, June 23, Wiz Khalifa let his fans know what he’d been up to the last couple of days…and it doesn’t sound too fun. The 35-year-old rapper sent out a few Tweets letting the world know he suffered a small tear in the cartilage of his pelvis. While we know he practices martial arts, we’re not sure if his training is the reason for this latest physical setback. “Told the lady I ain’t need no help then proceeded to f*ck my back up,” Wiz said on social media. “This sh*t f*ckin hurts and pain medicine ain’t helping.”

Videos of Wiz Khalifa show him in black Calvin Klein boxer briefs and black kinesiology tape running up and down his lower back. Using two canes, he shows his fans that rehabilitation for this injury involves slowly walking to regain overall physical stability. He’s taking this injury seriously and cautiously, reportedly watching movies and applying remedies so that the swelling in his lower back goes down. Wiz Khalifa updated the masses on Saturday, showing himself walking faster than before. “Ima finna have super hips after this,” he said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Wiz Khalifa attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

Fans have flooded social media, offering support from afar as the rapper continues to heal. The “Black and Yellow” star appreciated the love, helping fuel his recovery process. Wiz Khalifa got into professional fighting back in 2021. He invested in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and became an advisor to the budding sports league. Again, we are not sure if his mixed martial arts training has anything to do with his pelvic cartilage tear. But one can speculate it might be a contributing factor.

This injury comes on the heels of a rare public appearance by Wiz alongside his ex-partner Amber Rose. The two co-parents were at their 10-year-old son Sebastian’s fourth-grade graduation. The ex-couple was married for a little over a year in 2013/2014 and shares joint custody of Sebastian. Wiz Khalifa’s current girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, was also in attendance. For now, the rapper is subjugated to his bed, letting his pelvis and lower back heal so he can get back to doing what he loves.

