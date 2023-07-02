Wiz Khalifa hopped on social media to let fans know that he’s looking forward to his upcoming tour alongside Snoop Dogg. The artist recently suffered a “small rip in the cartilage” of his pelvis, which he says he’s now recovered from. The tour is set to begin next week, and it appears as thought Wiz Khalifa can’t wait.

“After a solid week of recovery I’m ready to get back to work,” he wrote on Twitter. “Practice for tour finna be fun as hell wit snoop tomorrow,” Wiz Khalifa added. “I’m really just gonna practice gettin stoned.” The “High School Reunion” tour begins on July 7, and will also feature special guests Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Drama, and Berner. The summer tour kicks off in Vancouver before making over 30 stops across the U.S. It’s set to wrap up at the end of August in Irvine, CA. It will also feature notable dates in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Phoenix, and more.

Wiz Khalifa Says He’s Recovered From Pelvic Injury

Practice for tour finna be fun as hell wit snoop tomorrow. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 2, 2023

Last month, Snoop shared on Instagram that his upcoming collaborative album with Dr. Dre, Missionary, is “coming soon.” It will act as a follow-up to Doggystyle, in celebration of the 30-year-anniversary of the 1993 album. In May, producer Smitty shared some more details about the upcoming project. “‘I ain’t seen Dre this excited since The Chronic,” he recalled Snoop Dogg telling him, “‘He’s really excited about what we’re doing.'”

Recently, Wiz Khalifa detailed his pelvic tear for his Twitter followers. It’s currently unknown exactly what caused the injury, however, some suspect it could have been a result of his martial arts training. “Told the lady I ain’t need no help then proceeded to f*ck my back up,” he wrote. The artist wasn’t set back for too long, the next day writing, “The pain isn’t from the actual tear so soon as the spasms stop i should be Gu Wop.” Now, it appears that he’s healed, and geared up for the upcoming tour.

