Victor Wembanywama is widely expected to be the first-overall pick at the NBA Draft on June 22. It’s the first time the San Antonio Spurs have held the first pick since 1997 when they selected Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. Wembanyama is the most anticipated NBA prospect since LeBron James. The 7″2 star hails from France and has been playing professionally since 2019. Winning French League MVP this year, he led his team, Metropolitans 92, on a surprise Finals run. Wembanyama’s unique skillset led LeBron to call the prospect “an alien.”

Unsurprisingly, Wembanyama will be on-site in Chicago for the draft proceedings. However, he has spent the last week or so on something of a media tour ahead of the draft. While many of these moments have been sweet and wholesome, with Wembanyama mobbed by fans wherever he goes, there is one outing he will likely want to forget.

Wembanyama Misses Everything With First Pitch

Victor Wembanyama throws out the 1st pitch.



pic.twitter.com/vl8aYYk9qc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 20, 2023

On June 20, Wembanyama was in New York to throw out the first pitch at an MLB game between the Yankees and Mariners. Wearing the home team pinstripes, and his giant hands dwarfing the ball, Wembanyama took up a position on the pitcher’s mound. While he attempted something of a wind-up, his lazy throw went wide left, almost missing the batter’s box entirely. Accepting his effort, Wembanyama smiles and embraces the catcher.

It definitely ranks up there in terms of terrible first pitches. However, Wemby gets points for at least getting the ball from the mound to vaguely where the batter stands. Infamously, 50 Cent sort of just threw the ball off to the side while throwing out the first pitch at a 2014 Mets game. Furthermore, there was a lot of sympathy for Wembanyama on social media, with people arguing that given his stature and hand size, it must have been almost impossible for him to land an accurate first pitch. Be sure to make HotNewHipHop your go-to for all the biggest stories surrounding the NBA Draft.

