June 18 saw the first blockbuster trade of the NBA offseason take place. Amid rumors that Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard may be on the move, it was the Washington Wizards who fired the first shot. Veteran guard Bradley Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns for a package of players and picks. However, that trade may have been the first drops of water that break the proverbial dam in the coming weeks.

Paul George has played for the Clippers since 2019. After spending the first 7 years of his career with the Pacers, George had a brief stint in OKC before being traded to LA. George is an eight-time all-star, most recently this year. This season, the Clippers secured the Western Conference fifth-seed but suffered a first-round exit to the Suns. Now, George could be on the move.

Clippers Gauge Paul George Trade Value

Is another perennial NBA All-Star truly in trade play this week post-Bradley Beal blockbuster? We examine here: https://t.co/Q1UB7w2ehp — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2023

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Clippers have been investigating what a potential trade for George could net them. “League sources tell The Stein Line that the LA Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George’s trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem,” Stein reported in his pay-walled newsletter.

Additionally, Stein reports that two teams with high draft picks have been “identified as potential trade partners.” First, there is the Portland Trail Blazers. Holding the #3 pick in this week’s draft, the Blazers have made it no secret that they are willing to trade their pick away to build an immediate contender around Damian Lillard. Also in the mix is the Houston Rockets, who hold the #4 pick. The Rockets are eager to find a veteran leader for their young rebuild. However, they have also been heavily linked to a possible reunion with James Harden. With Geroge on a player option at the end of the season and the draft just days away, expect these rumors to heat up quickly. Follow all the latest NBA trade rumors here at HotNewHipHop.

