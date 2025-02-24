Travis Scott Returns To Astroworld To Throw First-Pitch At Houston Astros' Spring Training Opener

Travis Scott hit Florida over the weekend to throw the first pitch for the Houston Astros at their Spring Training opener—and he didn’t come empty-handed. The Astroworld creator took the mound at CACTI Park in West Palm Beach on Saturday as the Astros faced the Washington Nationals. In case you missed it, Scott secured naming rights to the stadium last year, further cementing his connection to Houston’s baseball scene. He also made sure fans left with something special. The first 2,000 in attendance received a limited-edition Travis Scott bobblehead, designed in his signature style. The collectible quickly became a hot item, adding to the hype surrounding his appearance.

While at the ballpark, Scott linked up with Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu, capping off a week of community work led by his Cactus Jack Foundation. Just days before, he hosted the Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic in Houston, raising hundreds of thousands for scholarships supporting HBCU students. Scott’s presence at Spring Training wasn’t just a promotional stop. It was another example of his growing influence in sports, philanthropy, and culture—all while keeping Houston at the center of it.

Travis Scott & Houston Astros Connection

Travis Scott’s Astroworld story is a mix of triumph and tragedy. Named after the now-closed Houston amusement park, Astroworld became a defining project for Scott. The album, released in 2018, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, driven by hits like "Sicko Mode" and "Stargazing." The success solidified him as a global superstar, and Astroworld Festival became an annual event in Houston, celebrating music, art, and Scott’s hometown roots.