Kodak Black Claims Big Boi And T.I. Tried To Tank His Record Deal, Wack 100 Expresses Support For Florida Rapper

More stories are emerging from Kodak Black's in-depth appearance on Drink Champs. At one point, Black claimed that Big Boi, the legendary Outkast member, had tried to get him kicked by his record label. “That f-ck n-gga tried to get me kicked off the label. He tried to get me kicked off Atlantic — him and T.I. B-tch-ass. I ain’t gon’ lie, when I was a young n-gga right, I used to always say like how T.I. looked on the ATL movie and sh-t, I used to always say Big Boi look like T.I. Like, a little bit of T.I., then you get the C-Murder, and sh-t.”

It's not the only beef Black copped to while on the show. The Florida rapper also claimed that Her Loss had caused 21 Savage to switch up on him. "Drake just got an effect he do to motherf-ckers. After the album they did together, all the sudden that n-gga on that p-ssy ass sh-t," Black ranted. However, Savage didn't take kindly to the shade. He quote-tweeted a clip of Black's rant, simply adding a whole load of cap emojis as his response.

Wack 100 Supports Black

Meanwhile, Wack 100 has come out in support of Black as the appearance left many concerned about the rapper. "AINT NOTHING WRONG WITH @kodakblack . EITHER YOU UNDERSTAND HIM OR YOU DONT‼️ MAN WAS FOCUSED AND BEING HISSELF. THE GREATS ALWAYS STAND ALONE ‼️," Wack wrote on Instagram.

Additionally, Black covered a great many topics on the show. One of the things Black was eager to talk about was his love of Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Black before he left office in 2021. “I’m mafioso, bruh. He a Gemini just like me. His birthday three days after my sh-t. And that boy, he be vibing out here too [in Florida]". Furthermore, Black said he wouldn't hesitate to give Trump $1 million if the former President asked for it.

