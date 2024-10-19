Young Dro & TI Recall How Tip's Son Domani Saved Dro After Near-Overdose

We all fear having to face situations like these...

TI and Young Dro were recent guests on The Breakfast Club, and while talking about the former's addiction struggles, things kind of went left. One of their friends kept laughing about it, which led to a heated confrontation once it was one chuckle too many, although Dro apologized to him. Nevertheless, they still opened up about the experience and how it impacted, specifically concerning one instance in which Tip's son Domani found Dro suffering a near-overdose. The details around this are a bit murky, so maybe it's not exactly how they describe it. Regardless, it was a scary situation that fortunately didn't escalate any further.

"Man, I’m on borrowed time. You feel me? I’m not supposed to be sitting here doing this interview," Young Dro expressed. "I saw him lifeless," T.I. chimed in. "I saw it with my own eyes. Not in person, but my son, Domani, was actually the one that walked in and saw him. He FaceTimed me and said, ‘Hey, what up with Dro?’ I’m tryna wake him up, he won’t wake up.’ I’m like, ‘Dro! Dro! Aye, man.’" "That’s what woke me up," Dro continued. "I was like, ‘This n***a so annoying!’ I heard him say, ‘What’s wrong?' and I was like, ‘I don’t know!'"

T.I. & Young Dro On The Breakfast Club

In addition, Young Dro also said that Domani performed CPR on him, playfully joking that he almost fractured his chest in the process. That aside, he's been very vocal recently about his path of recovery and his sobriety journey, which he's been on for about three years now. However, due to how the Atlanta native continues to go out with friends, he said that he's still surrounded by that lifestyle, per a January 2023-published DJ Vlad interview on VladTV. Even though this exacerbates his struggle, he's still committed to staying clean.