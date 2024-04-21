Eminem Celebrates 16 Years Of Sobriety

Eminem celebrated 16 years of sobriety in a post on Instagram, on Saturday, by sharing a coin marking the number of years it's been. While he didn't provide any context in the caption, the coin has the number 16 on it. The legendary rapper famously suffered an overdose in 2007 that nearly cost him his life. He's been sober since.

Paul Rosenberg, John Mayer, and many more voices congratulated him on his sobriety journey in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Well done and thanks for sharing the journey with us." Another added: "Congratulations and thanks for sharing, especially to the ones who are trying to get through Day 1."

Eminem Speaks At Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND - APRIL 04: Presenter Marshall Bruce Mathers III aka 'Eminem' speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joey Foley/FilmMagic)

Eminem previously reflected on his sobriety journey during a candid op-ed for XXL back in 2022. “Drugs became a part of the way I was living my life once I got signed,” he wrote at the time. “When I first came out to L.A., me and some guys I was hanging out with used to go to Tijuana and we would buy drugs. Vicodin and that kinda sh*t. I don’t know how many times we did it, but it was so easy to go back and forth to do it. The last time we went, we’re second in line and this dude in front of us starts arguing with the guy in Customs, and they f*ckin’ throw him down on the ground and start pulling pills out his pockets and sh*t. We were scared shitless, but we got through.” He explained that, had he been arrested, he "would’ve been done right then.”

Eminem Celebrates His Sobriety

