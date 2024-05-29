Young Dro Makes Light Work Of The "Yeah Glo!" Instrumental On "Yeah Dro Freestyle"

One of the biggest rap songs in the early going of 2024 has to be "Yeah Glo!" by GloRilla. The Memphis femcee was losing some steam after dropping tracks like "F.N.F." and "Tomorrow 2". At least, that was the narrative amongst most fans, but she really shut up a lot of skeptics with that February single. It has become one of the genre's anthems of the year, as it preaches self-worth and being confident in your abilities. Because of its message and lively performance, the track has been widely praised by many, including other rappers. One of them is Young Dro, who has recently decided to rap over the instrumental and retitle it "Yeah Dro Freestyle".

Young Dro is a veteran wordsmith and has been an unheralded name in the Atlanta scene for well over a decade and a half. The "Shoulder Lean" MC is not as eager to drop much anymore it seems, as it evidenced by his last project dropping in 2022. That would be Da Real Atlanta & HyDROponic (Deluxe Edition). Furthermore, his last singles came back in 2023. But, after almost five full months, Young Dro is back with the "Yeah Dro Freestyle".

Listen To "Yeah Dro Freestyle" By Young Dro

It is only available on his YouTube page, which features just this one song. Even though he has received minor publicity on the platform, the off-the-dome performance has over 100,000 views. Dro shows off his always impressive flows and wordplay across the 2:48 of runtime. Be sure to support him and the song with the link above.

