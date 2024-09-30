Dro Kenji Endures An Challenging Relationship With His New Song, "Evil Twin"

Dro Kenji continued his prolific output with another new single on Friday with the track, "Evil Twin." On the song, he raps about his partner being his "evil twin" and compares sex with them to a drug. Across the emotionally devastating chorus, he remarks: "This sh*t won't be over if we keep f*ckin' / I can't fake no love, is that too cold or somethin'?" It's the latest of several impressive releases from Kenji, following "HEARTLESS" in May and his 2023 project, WISH YOU WERE HERE.

"Evil Twin" comes as Kenji continues to prepare for his next project, which doesn't have a release date as of now. In the comments section of his YouTube post, fans shared theories about when it could be dropping. "Ight y’all so last year arsonist came out in April, over an over in June, and then the album in August. We got Heartless in May this year, and now in September we got evil twin so probably November or December the album," one top comment reads. Others praise the quality of the new song. "Love you so much Dro your a big heart guy with great tones out here," one fan remarks. Another adds: "This one went f*cking crazy. This album about to be insane bro Im gonna lose my sh*t." Check out Kenji's "Evil Twin" on YouTube below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dro Kenji on HotNewHipHop.