Dro Kenji Comes Through With 17-Song Album “WISH YOU WERE HERE”

Dro Kenji has just released his eighth project of his early career, WISH YOU WERE HERE. His start in rap began around 2019 with his first single “Rokstarr.” Then, he began to gain some steam and got some notoriety from the record label Internet Money. The label liked what they heard from the youngster from Virginia and signed him. From there he went on to put out his first single under Internet Money with “100 Rounds.”

Now, he has eight projects under his belt in such a short span and his sound is very reminiscent of a few major voices. Two of the most recognizable are the late and great Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion. He appears to have a lot of influence on Kenji’s take on emo and trap rap, which is not bad by any means. Kenji definitely has all the tools to be another star in the space and this new album is a great listen.

Read More: Irv Gotti Discusses Gunna, Drake, And Ashanti On “Drink Champs”

Dro Kenji Shines

Right off the bat, the South Carolina native comes out swinging on the title track “THROW UP.” The melodies and beat are catchy and potent to the ears. Kenji has a lot of range as a singer too which is displayed on this track and many others. The tracklist has 17 songs with regular collaborator, Mike Dimes on the banger “PAMPER PAMPER.” Overall, if you are not familiar with Kenji, give this a spin.

So, what are your thoughts on the latest album from Dro Kenji, WISH YOU WERE HERE? Which song is your favorite so far and what songs are you saving from this project? Also, what is Kenji’s best song he has ever made? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to put all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest album releases and breaking news from around the music world.

WISH YOU WERE HERE Tracklist:

THROW UP PAMPER PAMPER by Dro Kenji & Mike Dimes OVER & OVER WHITE OUT PSYCH OUT ANNIHILATION FASTER PRESIDENTIAL ARSONIST SPINNIN LISTEN MYSELF TUG OF WAR SMILE DREAMIN ATTACHMENT PROBLEMS PICKING BATTLES

Read More: Yung Miami Reveals What Having “Good Pu**y” Gets Her These Days