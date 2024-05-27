Dro Kenji Gets Brutally Toxic On "HEARTLESS"

With the unfortunate losses of artists like JUICE WRLD, XXXTENTACION, and Lil Peep, who are some of the names that are going to keep the emo rap scene alive? One multi-hyphenate that has been a lot of publications radar's, including ours, is Dro Kenji. The Summerville, South Carolina act has been in the game for a few years now, but he really picked up steam in the last year or two. Tracks like "KILL CUPID," "FINDERS KEEPERS," and "STEP BACK," have really put him on the permanently as someone that is more than capable of accepting the challenge to supersede the legends before him.

Kenji is one of the more consistent talents when it comes to dropping new material out of this new crop of emo rappers/singers. Since 2020, he has gotten out eight tapes, and fairly soon a ninth will be out this year, according to Our Generation Music. There is not really much information on when it will be here exactly, but fans can expect it in the latter half of 2024. For now, though, Dro Kenji is here with presumably its lead single "HEARTLESS."

Listen To "HEARTLESS" By Dro Kenji

On "HEARTLESS" you might find that your ears will do a double take. It does not happen all the time, but Kenji's voice is almost exactly the same as Juice's. For us, it does take away from the authenticity of the track, but it is a toxically written treat. "She not the sharpest in the tool box / I need some space for me to cool off (Te-Text) / Text me, it's annoyin' when you call me." When this album does drop, it will follow-up on his August 2023 effort WISH YOU WERE HERE.

What are your thoughts on "HEARTLESS" by Dro Kenji? Is this one of his better tracks as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite aspect of it? Does this get you excited for his upcoming ninth project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Dro Kenji. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You so bad at going home at night

I'm used to bad and evil holdin' tight

On and on, it's guaranteed to creep up

Fixin' hearts the hardest thing to keep up

Ukulele playin' in your window

I'm a lover boy, but keep it chill

