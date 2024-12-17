Dro Kenji Takes Fans On Wild Ride With New Single "Amsterdam"

Dro goes off on this one.

Rage has really come to define a large chunk of hip hop. The subgenre is built on frenetic beats and unhinged vocals from the likes of Playboi Carti, Yeat, and others. Dro Kenji fits neatly under the rage bill. He possesses the intensity to pull the style off, and his ability to weave in and out of instrumentals that would utterly baffle other rappers is undeniable. "Amsterdam" is the latest Dro Kenji offering, and it proves to be one of his most hypnotic releases to date.

Dro Kenji's delivery trounces his lyrics. His vocals demand attention from the moment he gets on the track. That said, the rapper has a knack for finding extremely catchy pockets. "She pulled up with two big BBLs, I'm like, Damn, I want that,'" he raps. "I woke up with diamonds in my ears, yeah, I Alex Moss'd 'em. She get freaky often, had me fantasizin' 'bout it, but I'm capital P." The way Dro Kenji delivers these bars makes the difference between a passable one and an extremely catchy one. Like we said, though, the production plays a crucial role in making "Amsterdam" success. The synth line that repeats during Dro Kenji's verses is a masterstroke of simplicity. It's impossible to listen to this instrumental and not want to bob your head.

Dro Kenji Showcases His Vocal Chops On Latest Single

Quotable Lyrics: