Dro Kenji Has A Surplus Of Heaters On Latest Album "LOVE KILLS"

Dro Kenji is one of many artists that operates in the wavy sounds of Southern hip-hop and trap. In a way, the South Carolina-bred rapper and singer is essentially a combination of Lil Tecca, SoFaygo, DC The Don and others in that vein. There's a little bit of emo rap thrown in there too, giving him a little bit of an extra flair. Kenji has been incredibly active over the entirety of his career since breaking out at the beginning of the 2020s decade. He's already got nine projects to his name and a rapport with artists such as midwxst, Mike Dimes and Powers Pleasant. Additionally, Dro Kenji has his label, 10k Projects, to lean on as well.
He's on roster that has big names such as Ice Spice, Trippie Redd, Amine and YTB Fatt. It's been a great partnership thus far as they have supported all of his LPs to date including LOVE KILLS. It's a 16-song effort that's executive produced by Internet Money Records signee Census. Overall, the result is a more colorful and bombastic, trap-focused record, which was the label is known to highlight. The highlights come in bunches on this tape too, starting off with the lead single "AMSTERDAM," which is turning into a fan favorite. Some of our other go-to's are "BEEPR," "DONT CRASH" and "DO EM IN." The record can be a little repetitive, but the energy is almost always on 10 and we have to shout out Dro Kenji for that.
Dro Kenji LOVE KILLS
LOVE KILLS Tracklist:
- BRAND NEW
- BEEPR with Census
- STUMBLIN
- DO EM IN
- AMSTERDAM
- DONT CRASH
- MFN BLAZIEZ
- AMERICAN
- BUTTONS
- DOVER CRIMINAL with Census
- GOIN 4 DA RIDE
- RESET BUTTON
- ANOTHER ONE with Census
- UH HUH?
- LOOKIN 4 LOVIN
- FAVORITE THING