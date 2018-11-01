10k projects
- MusicIce Spice Speaks On Signing To A Major LabelNot many rising stars get ownership of their masters and publishing in a major label deal right out the gate. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsInternet Money Brings Together Roddy Ricch & Kodak Black On "I Remember"Internet Money brings out the best in Kodak Black and Roddy Ricch on "I Remember." By Aron A.
- NumbersTrippie Redd Signs $30 Million Deal, Reveals New Show RateTrippie Redd announces his new $30 million deal with 10K Projects, revealing how many albums he needs to drop to fulfill the terms of the contract.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrippie Redd Influences Label To Donate $500K To Combat Racial InjusticeTrippie Redd's record label 10K Projects commits to donating $500K to combat racial injustice in America.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Isn't Signing to Roc Nation: ReportAfter a Paper Planes hat was spotted on the set of Tekashi 6ix9ine's new video, fans began speculating whether Jay-Z signed him to Roc Nation.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Upcoming Albums DetailedTekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly allowed to record new music while on home confinement, and he is already working on two new albums.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Loses In Lawsuit With Danish RapperAnother loss for the rapper.By Milca P.
- MusicWack 100 Thinks People Can Learn A Thing Or Two From 6ix9ineWack 100 shares the reality of the music business in relation to 6ix9ine's situation. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBlueface Blocks 6ix9ine From Coming To Cali: "He Don't Get No Passes"He also recently shared he has a new album dropping soon.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine Sued By Danish Rapper Claiming He's Blocked From Dropping Collab: ReportDanish rapper Sleiman claims 10K Projects is preventing him from releasing his 6ix9ine collaboration.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Tr3yway Countdown: A 5th Defendant Pleads GuiltyTr3yway affiliates are dropping like dominoes in the court of law.By Devin Ch
- MusicCops Fear 6ix9ine Is In The Middle Of Escalating East-West Coast Beef: ReportCops are afraid things between 6ix9ine's crew & record label could escalate even further after last week's shooting.By Aron A.