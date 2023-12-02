Dro Kenji Puts Out A Somber Acoustic Ballad With "CALM"

South Carolina rapper and singer, Dro Kenji, has gotten off to a fast start in his still-budding career. After getting his start on streaming back in 2019, the genre-bending artist has dropped nine projects in those four years. It was just about three months ago when the multi-talented creator pushed out WISH YOU WERE HERE. It was a 17-track album with contributions from only two features.

Those were Mike Dimes and Powers Pleasant. They both were on the same song as well, named "PAMPER PAMPER." We covered Dro's tape when it came out and we mentioned the sounds he likes to explore. To keep it brief he is an amalgamation of artists like XXXTENTACION and Juice WRLD. Like those two, Dro likes to experiment with his sound.

Read More: The Game Reveals Why He Didn't Sign To Death Row, Recalls Time With Suge Knight

Listen To "CALM" By Dro Kenji

That is what he does on this newest single, "CALM." Genius had the lyrics for it back in June of this year, but Dro just released it this weekend. This song features nothing but guitar, as he goes acoustic with it. It is a short two-minute tale about how he wants to never lose this love interest who makes him feel safe and calm. However, his mental state is a bit scrambled. "Are you lost or am I wrong? / I thought I lost you, was I wrong?" It is a beautifully emotional ballad and you should give it a listen.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "CALM," by Dro Kenji? Where does this song place for you amongst the rest of the material that the artist has dropped this year? Is he one of the most slept-on artist that is on the 10K Projects label? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Dro Kenji. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everlasting paranoia (Paranoia)

Will I complete or annoy you, all along?

(Will I complete or annoy you?)

Take a lil' walk in my shoes

I just took a lil' dive in her head

We just need a lil' time away soon

Read More: Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Celebrates Theo's 2nd Birthday, Athlete Keeps Quiet