Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Celebrates Theo's 2nd Birthday, Athlete Keeps Quiet

The NBA star spends plenty of time with his and Khloe Kardashian's two little ones, but Prince and Theo unfortunately seem to see far less of their father.

BYHayley Hynes
Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

Getting caught in the act of cheating is embarrassing enough, but NBA star Tristan Thompson has done it enough times that he now is known as "Third Trimester Thompson." When Khloe Kardashian was in labour with their firstborn, True, he was in an infidelity scandal that made national headlines. From there on, their co-parenting relationship was rocky, though they have made several attempts to reconcile over the years. More recently, the on-again-off-again couple decided to have another baby via surrogate. That experience was going to be a healing one for the reality star. However, the hurt struck her again after Thompson got another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant.

The Canadian initially tried to deny his role in the situation. After taking a paternity test he had no choice but to accept responsibility for, once again, breaking Kardashian's heart. Their son, Tatum, spends a reasonable amount of time with the busy baller from what we've been, but Nichols' baby boy, Theo, didn't get so much as a birthday shoutout from Thompson when he turned two on Friday (December 1).

Read More: Tristan Thompson's Child Support Bill Is $224K, First Baby Mama Jordan Craig Alleges

Maralee Nichols is Embracing Single Motherhood

Thankfully, as The U.S. Sun reports, the 33-year-old remains a dedicated mother to her only child. On her Story, Nichols reposted an elegant maternity shot that shows her nude body swinging from a sheer piece of fabric. "Can't believe my baby is two today 🥺❤️, she wrote beneath it, reflecting on how much Theo has grown in that time. Even if Thompson isn't interested in keeping up with his third child, many social media users are following the young boy's journey into adolescence alongside Maralee.

Read More: Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Kylie Jenner For Jordyn Woods Incident

Happy Birthday, Theo!

@maraleenichols/Instagram Story

Do you think we'll ever see Tristan Thompson step up and be a father figure to his second youngest son, Theo? Let us know in the comments, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite stars and their seemingly endless baby mama drama.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.