Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Celebrates Theo's 2nd Birthday, Athlete Keeps Quiet

Getting caught in the act of cheating is embarrassing enough, but NBA star Tristan Thompson has done it enough times that he now is known as "Third Trimester Thompson." When Khloe Kardashian was in labour with their firstborn, True, he was in an infidelity scandal that made national headlines. From there on, their co-parenting relationship was rocky, though they have made several attempts to reconcile over the years. More recently, the on-again-off-again couple decided to have another baby via surrogate. That experience was going to be a healing one for the reality star. However, the hurt struck her again after Thompson got another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant.

The Canadian initially tried to deny his role in the situation. After taking a paternity test he had no choice but to accept responsibility for, once again, breaking Kardashian's heart. Their son, Tatum, spends a reasonable amount of time with the busy baller from what we've been, but Nichols' baby boy, Theo, didn't get so much as a birthday shoutout from Thompson when he turned two on Friday (December 1).

Maralee Nichols is Embracing Single Motherhood

Thankfully, as The U.S. Sun reports, the 33-year-old remains a dedicated mother to her only child. On her Story, Nichols reposted an elegant maternity shot that shows her nude body swinging from a sheer piece of fabric. "Can't believe my baby is two today 🥺❤️, she wrote beneath it, reflecting on how much Theo has grown in that time. Even if Thompson isn't interested in keeping up with his third child, many social media users are following the young boy's journey into adolescence alongside Maralee.

Happy Birthday, Theo!

Do you think we'll ever see Tristan Thompson step up and be a father figure to his second youngest son, Theo? Let us know in the comments, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite stars and their seemingly endless baby mama drama.

