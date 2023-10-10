Tristan Thompson & Maralee Nichols’ Son Theo Is Already Taking After His NBA Star Dad

We've seen how difficult it is for Nick Cannon to split up his time between his various career pursuits and six baby mamas, but he somehow manages to ensure that everyone feels included in his family circle. Tristan Thompson – who shares four children with three co-parents – doesn't seem to be doing so well with managing the time he spends with his little ones. We obviously frequently see him with Khloe Kardashian's offspring, True and Tatum, but he was recently labelled a "deadbeat dad" by his first BM, Jordan Craig's sister.

When it comes to Maralee Nichols and her little boy, Theo, the NBA player has reportedly failed to give his full attention there as well. As The Sun reports, Thompson's third child has yet to meet his father, but that doesn't mean he's not picking up on the Canadian's athletic abilities. Over the weekend, Nichols shared a look at Theo playing soccer outdoors, proving that a love for sports just may run in his genes. Elsewhere on her Story, the fitness model posted a sweet clip of her growing boy walking alongside her small dogs.

Read More: Tristan Thompson Labeled A Deadbeat Dad By Baby Mama’s Sister

Tristan Thompson's Kids Are Growing Up

@maraleenichols/Instagram Story

It's unclear if Thompson would approve of Theo's sport of choice, or if he'll eventually step in to his son's life to introduce him to basketball. He previously suggested that he wants no part in the young boy's life, but that could always change with time. The Toronto native pays a reported $9,500/month in child support after offering to pay Nichols $75K in hush money last summer.

Maralee Nichols and her loved ones may not be a fan of Tristan Thompson's recent behaviour, but Kim Kardashian recently made it clear that her family is still fond of the embattled athlete. In the past, the SKIMS founder and her sister's baby daddy have found themselves feuding due to his infidelity. However, she's since looked past his character flaws in order to forgive her niece and nephew's dad. Read what Kim had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Expresses Family’s Love For Tristan Thompson

[Via]