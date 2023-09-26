Who Is Jordan Craig? The Mother Of Tristan Thompson’s Eldest Child

Entering into the spotlight comes with both its perks and its woes. For a public figure like Jordan Craig, she chooses which aspects of her personal life to reveal. However, due to her past relationship with Tristan Thompson, she makes headlines every now and then. Jordan Craig and Thompson share a child together, but their relationship is marked by infidelity.

Thomson’s relationship and children with Khloé Kardashian have gained significant media attention. However, not many are aware of the mother of Tristan's oldest child. Jordan Craig, while not as known, is a businesswoman and model, a successful one at that.

Read More: Tristan Thompson’s First Baby Mama Wants Same Child Support Despite Income Loss

Background & Family

Born Jordan Briani Craig on July 21, 1991. ‘Jordy’ or ‘Jordy C’, as she is fondly called, attended Beverly Hills High School and ventured into modeling early in her life. The Los Angeles-born model has kept most details of her personal life under wraps and away from the public eye. Notwithstanding, it has been revealed that she is related to a couple of notable figures.

Though not much information is known about her mother, her father was Carl Craig. He was a writer and producer who produced BET’s American Soul alongside James Bigwood. The musical television series details the origin of the renowned dance program, Soul Train. Her father passed away in January 2023. Jordan Craig is also a cousin to Eniko Parrish, the wife of the acclaimed comedian/actor, Kevin Hart.

Read More: Khloé Kardashian Asks “Who Has Time For A Man?” Amid Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumours

Jordan Craig: The Businesswoman

Besides her familial ties, Jordan Craig has made a name for herself as a professional model and businesswoman. Jordy C boasts of a large following of over 743k followers on Instagram. From her social media, her interests are easily deciphered, as she uses the platform as somewhat of a personal blog. She usually uploads lifestyle content and experiences relating to travel, health, beauty, and family.

Additionally, she frequently shares glimpses of her life as a model and endorses a number of beauty brands. Jordan Craig is also an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line called What Jordy Wore. The clothing business deals in retailing with an assortment of uniquely designed garments. By all indications from her store’s account, her customer base is large, and growing rapidly.

In addition, the Instagram model runs a third Instagram account, where she showcases what she describes as “A Pampered Experience For Women Around the World.” The account exhibits and heavily promotes vacation events and tours usually spearheaded by Jordan herself. The Instagram account, @Momsont0ur, has fostered a community of women and mothers alike. Overall, with multiple business ventures under her belt, Jordan Craig is currently killing it.

Marriage To Tyga

Her most popular relationship is arguably the one she shared with Tristan Thompson. However, Craig secretly tied the knot with Tyga in 2010 before meeting the Canadian athlete. The nuptials had not lasted more than a month before she filed for a divorce, which was finalized the year after. The reasons for the divorce remain unknown.

Read More: Tyga Takes A Liking To Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama Jordan Craig

Jordan Craig And Tristan Thompson

Jordan Craig began dating Tristan Thompson in 2014, with a romantic trip to Paris hinting at their relationship. The pair stayed together for almost two years, resulting in the birth of Prince Oliver Thompson. The pro-athlete’s infidelities were allegedly revealed in court documents, particularly in the case of her filing for a $40k per month child support claim. “Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions," she detailed in the court papers.

Furthermore, she added that his repetitive cheating led her to break things off for the last time. The documents also purportedly reveal that she uncovered his affairs a month after finding out about her pregnancy with his child. There has been no direct confirmation from Jordy on this story, but the timelines do not refute her claim. Thompson was first spotted publicly with Khloé two months before Craig gave birth. Khloé and Tristan were seen cozying up on Labor Day of the same year on a Mexican getaway trip. Before that, they were spotted in a club in L.A.

[via]