Young Dro , best known for hits "Shoulder Lean" and "FTB," has over came a variety of adversities throughout his career. He remained a staple in Atlanta hip-hop, known for his vibrant personality and clever wordplay. Signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records, he gained widespread recognition with his debut album Best Thang Smokin’, which showcased his charismatic flow and Southern slang-infused lyrics. A respected figure in Southern rap, Young Dro’s influence extends beyond his biggest hits, leaving a lasting mark on Atlanta’s hip-hop legacy.

Fans are raving about the new collaboration. A fan wrote on Reddit, "Zay really delivered. It's good to see a producer use the full depth of their production software. Like whenever Drops voice was manipulated to fit into a hook/verse transition, etc." Sharing "Gunz Down" as a favorite, they continued: "Dro also did his thing, though his flow was undynamic at parts due to age. Did not expect him to have that many auto-tune moments, but auto-play after the album revealed that it was something he did since at least 2017." Before 10 Piece Hot, Dro reconnected with T.I. and P$C for a reunion album currently in the works.