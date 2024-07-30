Kodak Black Appears To Swallow Pills While On His Path To Sobriety: Watch

"I'm finna glitch", Kodak says to his IG Live viewers.

Kodak Black's personal life, sadly, is one of inconsistency. It seems like when he's about to turn over a new leaf, he reverts back to his head-scratching habits. To clarify, though, we are certainly not saying that overcoming steady issues are easy. It's why seeing Kodak Black seemingly take pills once again is truly a sad sight to witness. According to HipHopDX, the Pompano Beach, Florida rapper did so via Instagram Live. Watching the clip, it seems to be the same one where he was offering cheaper features and a discounted birthday party performance. The supposed pill popping appears to take happen before the price negotiations were the topic of discussion. Kodak does note that he's been feeling much better since embarking on his sobriety excursion.

However, it seems something overcame him mentally for him to go through with this decision. After the reshared clip blurs out the pills in his hand, as well as his face, Black says that he's "finna glitch real quick". Hopefully, this means that it's a one-and-done scenario. But one slip-up could cause him to spiral. As we said, this is disheartening to see, especially with so many fans highlighting the fact that Kodak looks better physically since he's gone clean.

Hopefully, Kodak Black Recovers From This Pill Indulgence

Additionally, just a few months ago, the hitmaker himself revealed how he's been benefitting mentally. "Bro, I'm proud of myself. I've never been this happy in my life, bro. I don't know where this came from, what the f*** going on. I ain't even going to say I'm anti-Perc. Like, I never took a Perc since I been home. But bro, my dosage so low that I can't believe it myself. Man, I'm telling y'all, bro".