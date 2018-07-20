pills
- Pop CultureSukihana Takes Emergency Contraceptive Live On IGSukihana latest antics on Instagram have fans disappointed. By Cole Blake
- Music600Breezy Reveals He Quit Taking Hard Drugs, Lean, & Pills600Breezy is living a healthier lifestyle after quitting drugs and working out every week.By Alex Zidel
- LifeYoung Thug Shares PSA On The Difference Between Real & Fake PillsYoung Thug shows how you can easily spot the difference between real and fake pills.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLakeith Stanfield Worries Fans, Posts Videos Of Him Drinking From Pill Bottles"Get Out" star Lakeith Stanfield posted videos of himself drinking alcohol out of prescription pill bottles, worrying his fans who begged him to get help.By Alex Zidel
- GramTory Lanez Lists Off All The Drugs He's Never DoneTory Lanez revealed that he's actually never dipped his toe into the drug world except for weed, stressing that his happiness is totally authentic.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Enters Rehab For Past Trauma & PillsBhad Bhabie, also known as Danielle Bregoli, has entered a rehab facility and is seeking help for childhood trauma and substance abuse.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsJayDaYoungan Beats Up Drug Dealer For Selling Him Fake PillsLouisiana rapper JayDaYoungan posted a video of himself throwing punches at a man he accuses of selling fake Percocet.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Baby Responds To Drug Use AllegationsLil Baby was recently accused of tweaking off the Percocet in his interview with The Breakfast Club but he claims he does not even take the drug.By Alex Zidel
- TV"Batman" Actor Burt Ward Took Penis Shrinking Pills To Hide Costume BulgeBoy Wonder had a bulge too big for Television.By Cole Blake
- MusicJuice WRLD Allegedly Swallowed Pills To Hide Them From Cops: ReportJuice WRLD reportedly swallowed a bunch of painkillers so the feds wouldn't find them.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD "Popped Several Pills" Before Death: ReportOver 70 pounds of weed was found on his plane.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMDMA Found Inside Hamburger Wrapper Of Sonic Kid's MealThree employees at the Sonic Drive-In have been arrested.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJhené Aiko Recalls The Night She Almost Died Of Her Pill Addiction: "I Saw Blood"She shares her experience of healing after the life-changing night.By Zaynab
- MusicMel B Opens Up About Suicide Attempt In "Brutally Honest" MemoirRead an excerpt of her memoir.By Zaynab
- SocietyMan Arrested For Possession Of Meth That Looks Like Halloween CandyPolice are warning residents of Dublin, Ga. to "#stayaware."By Brynjar Chapman
- TechInstagram Has A New Feature To Combat Substance AbuseLooking out for the people. By hnhh
- MusicThe Game Cautions Against Opioid Abuse In Powerful IG PostThe Game has a message for those thinking of recreational pill use. By Mitch Findlay