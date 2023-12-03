Sukihana Takes Emergency Contraceptive Live On IG

Sukihana took a generic brand emergency contraceptive live on Instagram during a recent stream. In a clip of the post circulating on social media, the rapper admits she's just reaching the deadline to still take the medication effectively.

"I got pregnant on these a lot of times. Baby, I had a long night, last night. I ain't gonna lie, but baby, I had took my birth control out y'all knowing I'm not supposed to because really I'm just fertile myrtle. But now, I gotta take me one of these. You know what this is?" Sukihana said while holding up the box. "Emergency contraception y'all. And, this not even the one. This one like the generic brand so hopefully it works. Because if it don't baby, b*tch gonna be pregnant. Gotta do what I gotta do." From there, she added that she was just reaching the deadline to take the medication.

Read More: Sukihana Has A Hilarious Revelation About Past NSFW Actions

Sukihana Attends BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Sukihana arrives to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

When Live Bites posted the video, fans had plenty of negative responses. "Baby.. You too grown to be acting so you know what you doing so good luck," one user commented. Another wrote: "But sukihana why do we need to know this information? And then she proceeds to say she got pregnant even after taking these pills and proceed to take it…" Check out the full clip on Instagram below.

Sukihana Takes Contraceptive On Instagram Live

In other Sukihana news, an artist by the name of Gwapstarr recently accused her of keeping his alleged daughter away from him. He discussed the matter with Tasha K, last month, claiming that she blocked him on all social media platforms. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sukihana on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Sukihana Responds To Critics Claiming “Baddies” Is Beneath Her: “I Love These Girls”

[Via]