Sukihana Has A Hilarious Revelation About Past NSFW Actions

Sukihana is no stranger to sharing intimate details of her life online and in her songs. That all came together recently when she had a particular realization in a new tweet. "Idk what made me feel like it was ok to eat a man’s a*s," she posted to her Twitter account last night. Fans immediately flooded the post with a variety of reactions. The top comment on the post celebrates her choice "Oh sis I’m so glad you’ve found the light."

Elsewhere in the comments fans point out her history with the particular sex act in question. Someone pointed out her song "Eating" which contains the lyrics "He just ate my a*s, he wanna switch/Now I'm eating his a*s/Eating his a*s/Eating a n***a a*s." She also responded to another post in the comments claiming that her senses finally kicked in. "I'm going to do it again," she replied, implying that she won't learn from her current revelation. Hear the song where she flexes her affinity and proclivity for those actions below.

Read More: Sukihana Responds To Critics Claiming “Baddies” Is Beneath Her: “I Love These Girls”

Sukihana Says She's "Going To Do It Again" In NSFW Tweet

Sukihana is no stranger to making waves on social media. Earlier this month a clip went viral of her calling her partner and demanding money during an Instagram live stream. In the same stream, she talked about some of her perceived ugliness that haters often bring up, though she's become a professional at shutting down the haters.

Sukihana found herself in hot water recently after her actions at the MTV Video Music Awards. While there she did a number of pretty evocative dance moves that included twerking and crawling on the floor. One particular commenter online took issue, claiming that he would hate to see his own daughter act like that. Thankfully Suki shut them down in a hurry with a clapback tweet. What do you think of Sukihana's newest revelation on Twitter? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sukihana And Summer Walker’s New Photos Prove They’re “Pretty Mothers”

[Via]