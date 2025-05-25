Travis Hunter Gets Married To Leanna Lenee After Online Drama

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A lot of online users tried to put a wedge in Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's relationship last year, but they dodged all the haters.

Travis Hunter is about to embark on an incredible journey in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But before that, he chose to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee and secure their union in marriage ahead of his pro career.

As such, many congratulations are in order for the happy couple, who reportedly got married in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday (May 24). Per Complex, the lavish ceremony had some folks claiming TMZ sent cameras and drones there to try to catch the whole thing. Some footage from the special day did emerge, though, such as them opening up a huge gift. It was a Mercedes-Benz Brabus G-Wagon.

It's been a long and complex road for the couple. The two started dating in 2022, back when they were still in high school in Georgia. Since then, they inspired a lot of social media discussion for more unfortunate reasons.

This is because a lot of people claimed that Leanna Lenee did not appreciate Travis Hunter as much as she should. This was due to some interactions on the sidelines and award presentations, which caused a lot of people to scrutinize her past and her behavior in the relationship.

Leanna Lenee Age

Nevertheless, the two continue to combat those assumptions and have done a lot as of late to tune the haters out. For example, Travis Hunter followed his Colorado coach's advice and returned to the public eye after deactivating his socials.

"Don't stop," Deion Sanders remarked of the advice he gave Hunter. "What the enemy wants you to do is stop. Keep moving. Don’t let negativity pin you down and throw a pity party on your own behalf. You have endorsements, sponsors relying on your visibility. Deactivating isn’t an option – we need to activate."

Other people speculating about Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee have been much more mean or sympathetic, but they don't care either way. At the end of the day, it's only them versus the world. Congratulations to the couple for their marriage and for everything they're looking forward to in 2025. It's going to be a massive year for the West Palm Beach native and the 23-year-old.

