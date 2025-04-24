Travis Hunter's Father Allowed To Attend NFL Draft After Missing Son's Heisman Ceremony

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 762 Views
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter during his number retirement ceremony at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Travis Hunter emotionally thanked his father during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, and promised to make him proud.

Travis Hunter is one of football's brightest stars, something he knew long before he won the Heisman Trophy for his talent with the Colorado Buffaloes. His father, Travis Hunter Sr., has always supported his son, even if he hasn't been able to physically be there for him.

Well, it seems like that will change. According to Complex Sports – and as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram – a Florida judge granted Travis Sr. special permission to attend this year's NFL Draft alongside his son. This permission was necessary because of the father's three-year probation, which prevented him from attending the Heisman ceremony.

"My father, he not here, [wasn't] able to make it," Travis Hunter tearfully told his father during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. "But I know you watching on TV. Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through, man. Look at your older son. I did it for you, man. All the times that you ain't get to see me, or the times you came to see my games. Probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me, man. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here and you can't. But trust me, I got you. I'm bringing a trophy home. I love you."

Why Was Travis Hunter's Father Arrested?

For those unaware, Travis Hunter Sr.'s three-year probation is in place due to a previous conviction on gun and drug-related charges. Travis Hunter will get to experience one of the biggest nights of his life and career alongside his father, which is very heartening to see.

Elsewhere, though, Travis Hunter is dealing with other online narratives. The main one of note concerns his fiancée Leanna Lenee, who is his high school sweetheart. Many folks on social media criticize their relationship due to Lenee's alleged mistreatment of Hunter and how many people speculate about her allegedly being unfaithful.

Nevertheless, the couple tried their best to avoid this gossip and just focus on themselves. Fortunately, the court's special permission to Travis Hunter Sr. to attend the NFL Draft bodes much better news in the future.

