Travis Hunter's Wife Goes Viral After Posting Video Of Herself Crying Over Social Media Struggles

Colorado v UCF
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Leanna Lenee, fiancée of Defensive Back/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the stands during the second half of the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. The Buffaloes defeated the Knights 48 to 21. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Travis Hunter and his now wife, Leanna Lenee, have faced plenty of scrutiny and hate online, especially since late 2024.

It's been tough sledding for Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee. That's especially the case as it pertains to the newlyweds' images on social media. In case you may have forgotten, the couple was under a constant microscope for their every move.

Leanna Lenee was arguably under more pressure to be perfect, though, as a handful of videos led many to believe she wasn't a great partner. The one that started it all was at Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy acceptance. His now former head coach seemingly had to force Leanna to stand up and congratulate him.

She has since disproved and denied that angle entirely. However, that was just one fire. The flames continued to pop up elsewhere almost immediately. Shortly after, another video showed her appearing to be annoyed that she was at a fan meet and greet for her NFL husband.

Internet sleuths used their lip-reading skills and claimed that she said to him, "What do you want me to do… I'll just sit here then." However, people spun it and accused her of giving Travis Hunter attitude. But the Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick stood by her through it all, telling all of her and his detractors off.

That was just the tip of the iceberg though and eventually, Leanna Lenee decided to stop the bleeding and get off social media for the time being. Hunter followed suit as well back then.

Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee Married

However, now that some time has passed and that they are happily married as of late May, they have both been back online. Because of this Lenee decided to go back and look to see how much she's grown. Per TMZ Sports, she has gone viral for reposting an old video of her crying about the said social media barrage.

She captioned said post saying, "I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way."

Lenee continued, "I don't even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grow and develop in just six months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding."

She concluded by wishing everyone the best and hoping that all they worry about is how Jesus views you and no one else.

Unfortunately, things have not quieted down as many have criticized their big wedding. Hopefully, Leanna and Travis are ignoring the noise and will continue to do so moving forward.

