Dennis Rodman Takes A Ruthless Shot At Travis Hunter

Dennis Rodman took a shot at Travis Hunter while speaking with the popular live streamer, Neon, for a recent interview. During the discussion, Neon asked the legendary NBA player for some advice. "Just don't be Travis Hunter," Rodman joked in response. "I'm sorry. Breaking news, what the hell?"

A video of Rodman's shot has been circulating on social media, as fans have interpreted it as a reference to Hunter's relationship with Leanna Lenee. "Rodman been retired 20 years and still finding new beefs. Man woke up and chose chaos… Who else thinks he’s just farming headlines?" one user wrote in response to the clip on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Truthfully, Dennis has no room to talk. His kids don’t want anything to do with him. There’s nothing worse than that. You can be a great basketball player, fashion icon & trend setter but if you’re kids don’t have/want a relationship with you, all that is vain in the end."

Others agreed with Rodman's jab, with one user writing: "Everyone knows Travis’ wife is a gold digger. I just hope she doesn’t take him to the cleaners. Even though she probably will, but he was warned, repeatedly."

Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee's Relationship

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee caused controversy with their lavish wedding ceremony in Tennessee, earlier this year. Fans have been critical of Lenee for many months at this point. When Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024, they complained about her perceived attitude during the ceremony.