Travis Hunter's Extravagant Wedding Leaves Social Media Divided

Travis Hunter has officially married his long-time girlfriend, Leanna Lenee. The two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Tennessee on Saturday and fans on social media can't believe the news.

At the ceremony, the new Jacksonville Jaguars star gifted his wife a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800. In response to clips from the wedding on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions, with many taking a disappointingly negative stance on the marriage. "Travis hunter actually married that girl holy shii," one user wrote with a number of crying emojis. Others joked that he should've gotten a prenuptial agreement.

Plenty of other fans have been far more supportive. "The way Travis Hunter and his girl ignored y’all, went about their life, married, and are expecting is amazing," one user wrote. Another posted: "Travis Hunter living his best life while the lonely miserable men CRITICIZING his marriage. Love this for them." One more wrote: "I was looking at the comments to Travis Hunter getting married and it’s ridiculous. Idk why people just can’t be happy for someone instead of having something negative to say. Let him and his wife live and be happy for them. It’s their life and has no effect on you."

Travis Hunter Wedding

Travis Hunter's marriage comes after the Jaguars drafted him with the second overall pick. They had to trade up with the Cleveland Browns to get the two-way star out of Colorado. Back in December, he won the Heisman Trophy, but the ceremony was marred with controversy over Lenee's perceived attitude during the event.

Fans React To Travis Hunter's Wedding