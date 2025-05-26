Cam'ron and Mase shared some advice for Travis Hunter after the Jacksonville Jaguars star's extravagant wedding ceremony over the weekend. The two discussed the relationship during the latest episode of their talk show, It Is What It Is.

Mase began by suggesting that he'd be "concerned" for Hunter if he were his father. "I think he should look in the direction of protecting his assets. Maybe not with a prenup, but there's other things you can do these days."

Cam'ron agreed, asking "I don't know why love needs to be defined by a piece of paper?" He went on to joke about Remy Ma and Papoose's divorce, arguing that paperwork complicates separations unnecessarily. "At the end of the day, there's too many laws for the person without the money," he concluded.

When The Art of Dialogue shared the discussion on X (formerly Twitter), fans in the replies had mixed reactions. Some told Cam and Mase to mind their business, such as one user who wrote: "Who cares let that man live his life neither one of these n****s married speaking on this." Another agreed with the two, writing: "He ain’t wrong. If it’s really love what’s wrong with signing the paper? You love enough to marry, then be willing to trust if it don’t work out and there’s kids involved that the person will do right by you…if you doubt they will don’t get married."

Travis Hunter's Wedding

As for Travis Hunter's wedding, he and his long-time girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Tennessee on Saturday. At the celebration, Hunter gifted Lenee a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800.